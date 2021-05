Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Story got the Rockies on the board with an RBI single in the second inning but save some theatrics for the end. He unloaded a 438-foot shot to dead center in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off on Stefan Crichton, giving him five homers this season. The 28-year-old shortstop has extra-base hits in three straight games and currently owns a .770 OPS.