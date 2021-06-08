Story (elbow) isn't included in the Colorado lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami, an indication he won't be activated from the 10-day injured list.

Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, manager Bud Black said last week that Story was on track to come off the IL on Tuesday when first eligible, but the Rockies evidently determined that their star shortstop will need at least one more day to recuperate from an inflamed right elbow. Brendan Rodgers will get another start at shortstop in the series opener while Story remains on the shelf.