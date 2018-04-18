Rockies' Trevor Story: Doubles and steals base
Story went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's win over the Pirates, slashing a double and stealing a base.
Story's double came off of Pirates' starter Trevor Williams, and was his third on the season. The stolen base is the focal news, though, as Story is now 4-0 is steal attempts on the year, and already halfway to his 2016 total of eight (which took him 97 games to do). It's encouraging that the young shortstop has had back-to-back multihit games, but he's still sitting at a .217 average and .299 on-base percentage, due in large part to his 35.0 percent strikeout rate.
