Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in two
Story went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and run scored Sunday against the Cubs.
Story had a quiet weekend series at Coors Field, but corrected that with his showing on Sunday. Most of his damage came off left-handed starter Jose Quintana, improving his slash line to .276/.382/.552 in 29 at-bats against them this season. Though that is a small sample, he has performed similarly against them in the first few seasons of his career.
