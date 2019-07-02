Rockies' Trevor Story: Expected back Tuesday

The Rockies are expected to activate Story (thumb) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Astros, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Story started in rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and Sunday, playing five innings at shortstop in the first contest and seven innings in the second one. With Story reported no setbacks with his sprained right thumb Monday, the All-Star should receive the green light to slot back into the Rockies' everyday lineup. Story's impending return will likely result in either Pat Valaika or Garrett Hampson getting optioned to Triple-A.