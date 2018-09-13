Story went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-3 routing of Arizona.

Story is absolutely raking down the stretch, already with seven home runs and 17 RBI in the month of September. On the year, the 25-year-old shortstop has 33 homers, 102 RBI and a .906 OPS. It will be hard for voters to ignore his name in the NL MVP conversation.