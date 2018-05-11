Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes deep Thursday
Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Brewers.
Story hasn't been hitting well to start the season, and is hitless in six of his past 10 games. However, he did manage to hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday in the second inning off Jhoulys Chacin. Most of his production has come at home or against left-handed pitchers this season, as he has slugged .783 and .571 respectively in those scenarios as opposed to a .474 slugging percentage overall this season.
