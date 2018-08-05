Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI on Saturday against the Brewers.

Story took Freddy Peralta and Matt Albers deep Saturday, bumping his home run total up 23 on the season. He's enjoyed his time at Miller Park, now homering three times in the first two games of the weekend set. Those home runs were his first since the All-Star break, but the Rockies return to Coors Field starting Monday, so he may continue his hot stretch.