Rockies' Trevor Story: Going through normal pregame

Story (thumb) will go through his normal pregame routine Thursday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

This is another encouraging step for Story, who resumed swinging Wednesday and said his injured thumb feels "really good." If the shortstop continues to respond well to increased activities, he could be cleared to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible over the weekend.

