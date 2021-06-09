Manager Bud Black said Story (elbow) could be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale in Miami, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies initially expected to get Story back from the IL for Tuesday's series opener with the Marlins, but he ultimately wasn't activated ahead of the contest. He'll remain on the shelf Wednesday, but Story took a notable step forward in his recovery from a right elbow strain by throwing on the field and taking batting practice over the past two days. If Story checks out fine once re-evaluated early Thursday, he'll likely slot back into the starting nine right away.