Story is starting at shortstop and batting second in Friday's spring game against the Brewers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old took it easy for the first few games of spring training, but he'll make his 2021 versus Milwaukee on Friday. Story had a .289/.355/.519 slash line with 11 homers, 15 stolen bases and 28 RBI in 59 games last season. He consistently remains one of the top shortstops in the league, though his counting stats could take a bit of a hit in 2021 with the departure of Nolan Arenado this offseason.