Rockies' Trevor Story: No arbiter required
Story agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Story's contract was announced well-past the deadline, so although it looked as though a hearing would be required, the two sides did eventually come to an agreement. Colorado's starting shortstop set career-highs in home runs (37), RBI (108), batting average (.291), OBP (.348) and OPS (.915) over 157 games in 2018 and appears to be on track to do more damage heading into the upcoming campaign.
