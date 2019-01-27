Rockies' Trevor Story: No elbow issues
Story's elbow is feeling "great," Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Story experienced elbow issues in mid-September which at one point appeared to be bad enough that Tommy John surgery was on the table, but he wound up missing just six games. He took time off after the season to let the elbow rest but has since resumed his normal routine without problems.
