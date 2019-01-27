Story's elbow is feeling "great," Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Story experienced elbow issues in mid-September which at one point appeared to be bad enough that Tommy John surgery was on the table, but he wound up missing just six games. He took time off after the season to let the elbow rest but has since resumed his normal routine without problems.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Managing ERA

    There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Finding runs in Roto

    Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Watch your WHIP

    Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....