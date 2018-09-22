Rockies' Trevor Story: No timeline for return
Story (elbow) may not return over the weekend as initially expected, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The Rockies are concerned with bringing Story back too soon, so they'll likely elect to hold him out for another day or two. Manager Bud Black stated there's no timeline for his return, so he'll be considered day-to-day until further information is provided regarding Story's availability.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Remains out Friday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Hoping to return over weekend•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Could resume baseball activities Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Avoids structural damage•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Out of lineup; update forthcoming•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Potentially dealing with UCL damage•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...