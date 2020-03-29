Rockies' Trevor Story: Nothing new in spring training
Story had a .250/.321/.375 slash line with three doubles and one stolen base over 10 games before the suspension of spring training.
Cactus League play was uneventful for the 27-year-old prior to baseball operations being halted, though there was an offseason development as he inked a two-year, $27.5 million deal in January to buy out his final two years of arbitration. Story had a .917 OPS with 35 homers, 85 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 145 games in 2019, and once play resumes he's poised for another season as Colorado's starting shortstop.
