Play

Rockies' Trevor Story: Nothing new in spring training

Story had a .250/.321/.375 slash line with three doubles and one stolen base over 10 games before the suspension of spring training.

Cactus League play was uneventful for the 27-year-old prior to baseball operations being halted, though there was an offseason development as he inked a two-year, $27.5 million deal in January to buy out his final two years of arbitration. Story had a .917 OPS with 35 homers, 85 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 145 games in 2019, and once play resumes he's poised for another season as Colorado's starting shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories