Rockies' Trevor Story: Posts two more hits
Story went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the Rockies' 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Story stayed locked in at the dish in this contest, as he smacked his 20th double of the season as part of his fourth straight multi-hit performance. The recent hot streak brings his slash line up to an excellent .294/.360/.549 to go along with 17 homers and 48 RBI through 293 at-bats.
