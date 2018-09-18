Story is potentially facing UCL damage in his right elbow, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The exact diagnosis is not yet known, but it would be a huge blow to Story and the Rockies if the shortstop's injury ultimately requires Tommy John surgery. Story, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, exited Monday's game against the Dodgers with a right elbow injury after making a diving stab in the field in the first inning.