Rockies' Trevor Story: Potentially dealing with UCL damage
Story is potentially facing UCL damage in his right elbow, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The exact diagnosis is not yet known, but it would be a huge blow to Story and the Rockies if the shortstop's injury ultimately requires Tommy John surgery. Story, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, exited Monday's game against the Dodgers with a right elbow injury after making a diving stab in the field in the first inning.
