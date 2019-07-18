Rockies' Trevor Story: Provides three extra-base hits

Story went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, a double, a triple and a home run in Wednesday's 11-8 loss to the Giants.

Story finished only a single short of the cycle, but he didn't have a legitimate chance of attaining the feat since he hit the homer during the ninth inning. The 26-year-old has a .250/.294/.625 slash line with five home runs in 12 games since coming off the injured list July 2.