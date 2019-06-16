Rockies' Trevor Story: Racks up three hits
Story (forehead) went 3-for-4 with a double, a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Padres.
After leaving Friday's game early when he took a ground ball off his forehead, Story checked back into the lineup a day later and appeared no worse for the wear. He was one of six Rockies to finish with multiple hits on the day, boosting his season-long line at Coors Field to an otherworldly .336/.405/.657.
