Rockies' Trevor Story: Racks up three hits

Story (forehead) went 3-for-4 with a double, a pair of walks, two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 14-8 win over the Padres.

After leaving Friday's game early when he took a ground ball off his forehead, Story checked back into the lineup a day later and appeared no worse for the wear. He was one of six Rockies to finish with multiple hits on the day, boosting his season-long line at Coors Field to an otherworldly .336/.405/.657.