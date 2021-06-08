Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Story (elbow) is "very close" to being activated from the injured list, Patrick Saunders reports.

Story was thought to be on track to return to the lineup Tuesday, but he was not activated ahead of the game against the Rockies. Despite the pushed back return, Black noted the shortstop went through a full throwing routine Tuesday, which indicates that a Wednesday activation from the IL is well within the realm of possibility. Story has been out since May 27 with inflammation in his right elbow.