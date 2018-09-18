Rockies' Trevor Story: Set for testing on elbow
Story, who exited Monday's 8-2 loss to the Dodgers with a right elbow soreness, will undergo further testing Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Rockies manager Bud Black relayed that team trainers feel good about Story's health after subjecting him to some rudimentary tests following his departure, but the shortstop will receive some scans just to ensure he's not dealing with any structural damage. Story, who suffered the injury after making a diving stab in the field in the first inning, noted that the issue made it difficult for him to extend through his swing, according to Newman. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Story was withheld from the lineup for a few days even if he ends up being cleared of a significant injury.
