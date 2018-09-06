Rockies' Trevor Story: Smacks three homers
Story went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Story took starter Andrew Suarez deep in each of his first three at-bats, including a mammoth 505-foot shot that set the record for the longest measured home run in the relatively brief Statcast era. The 25-year-old went deep twice Monday as well, with five RBI in that effort, and he's now 10-for-20 with five homers, 10 RBI and three steals since the start of September. Overall, Story has been productive across the board with a .298/.354/.566 line, 31 homers, 95 RBI and 25 steals in 31 tries.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...