Story went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Story took starter Andrew Suarez deep in each of his first three at-bats, including a mammoth 505-foot shot that set the record for the longest measured home run in the relatively brief Statcast era. The 25-year-old went deep twice Monday as well, with five RBI in that effort, and he's now 10-for-20 with five homers, 10 RBI and three steals since the start of September. Overall, Story has been productive across the board with a .298/.354/.566 line, 31 homers, 95 RBI and 25 steals in 31 tries.