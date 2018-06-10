Story went 3-for-4 with two two-run home runs Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Story blasted home runs in each of his first two at-bats, both of which came off Matt Koch. He now has 14 for the season, three of which have come in his last two games. He continues to take advantage of Coors Field as he has 12 home runs there and is slugging .784 in 97 at-bats.

