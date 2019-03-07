Story went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Angels.

All of Story's damage came during his first trip to the plate, as he doubled and stole third before coming in to score on a sacrifice fly from Raimel Tapia. The shortstop's power-speed combo is on display early in camp; he's 5-for-15 with a pair of extra-base hits and three stolen bases through seven Cactus League games.

More News
Our Latest Stories