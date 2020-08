Story went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Story put good lumber on all three of his hits, but his teammates were unable to bring him around each time. The shortstop is on a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 13-for-32 (.406) with five RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases. Story is hitting .321/.396/.617 with six homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 19 runs in 20 games overall.