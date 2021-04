Story went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBI and a run scored during Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Story was red hot at the plate Thursday, cranking an RBI double in the first inning, followed by an RBI triple in the second, both against Merrill Kelly. Despite somewhat of a slow start to the season, Story has the potential and versatility to prove himself as one of the top shortstops this season.