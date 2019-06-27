Rockies' Trevor Story: Won't return when first eligible
Manager Bud Black said Story (thumb) is unlikely to return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
There was some hope that Story would be ready to rejoin the Rockies after a minimum stay on the shelf, but it turns out the team wants the shortstop to play in two or three rehab games before being activated, likely pushing his return date to sometime late next week. Story, who has been on the shelf since June 20 with a sprained and bruised thumb, recently resumed swinging and is scheduled to go through his normal pregame routine Thursday.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Going through normal pregame•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Could return when first eligible•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: To miss time with sprained thumb•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Sitting Thursday while MRI looms•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: MRI scheduled for Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: X-rays negative on thumb•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...