Rockies' Trevor Story: Won't return when first eligible

Manager Bud Black said Story (thumb) is unlikely to return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

There was some hope that Story would be ready to rejoin the Rockies after a minimum stay on the shelf, but it turns out the team wants the shortstop to play in two or three rehab games before being activated, likely pushing his return date to sometime late next week. Story, who has been on the shelf since June 20 with a sprained and bruised thumb, recently resumed swinging and is scheduled to go through his normal pregame routine Thursday.