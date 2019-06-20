Rockies' Trevor Story: X-rays negative on thumb

Story had X-rays on his right thumb come back negative after exiting Wednesday's game at Arizona, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

Story sustained the injury on a headfirst slide into second base when he appeared to jam his thumb as he reached the bag. The 26-year-old looks as though he avoided a fracture but he's also likely to undergo an MRI.

