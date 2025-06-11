Vodnik blew the save Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed three inherited runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander was charged with a blown save, though he was largely a victim of Zach Agnos' disastrous one-third of an inning. Entering with the bases loaded, Vodnik allowed all three inherited runners to score on a sacrifice fly and two singles. The 25-year-old has delivered a strong 2025 campaign despite a stint on the shelf with a shoulder injury, recording a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 16 innings.