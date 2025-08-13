Vodnik allowed one hit and struck out three across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Vodnik relieved starter Kyle Freeland in the eighth inning with runners on first and second, but he struck out both of the batters he faced to get out of the inning. He then had a routine ninth inning to earn his third save of the season. This was Colorado's first converted save since Seth Halvorsen (elbow) landed on the 15-day injured list, so Vodnik appears to be the team's top choice to handle closer duties. His ability to hang onto the role should be in question, however, as he has allowed at least one earned run in five of his last eight appearances.