Vodnik earned the save Friday against the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Vodnik's scoreless streak was stopped at 11 appearances, but he survived to secure his eighth save of the season. With Seth Halvorsen (elbow) still on the injured list, Vodnik figures to continue splitting ninth-inning duties with Juan Mejia going forward. Through 46.1 innings, Vodnik holds a 3.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB while converting eight of his 12 save chances.