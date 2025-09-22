Vodnik earned the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander issued a leadoff walk to Jo Adell but quickly erased it with a double play before ultimately closing the door to secure his 10th save of the season. Vodnik has been outstanding of late, giving up just one run over his last 15 appearances while converting eight saves in that span. The 25-year-old now owns a 2.92 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB across 49.1 innings on the year.