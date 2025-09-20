Vodnik earned the save Friday against the Angels, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The save was the ninth of the season for Vodnik, who's given up just one run since Aug. 6. Seth Halvorsen (elbow) is running out of time to return in 2025, putting Vodnik in position to continue to split save opportunities with Juan Mejia going forward. Through 48.1 innings, Vodnik has a 2.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 46:23 K:BB.