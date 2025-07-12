Vodnik worked the ninth inning and earned the save, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out three, during Friday's 3-2 win over Reds.

Save opportunities have not been kind to Vodnik this season; this was just his second save in five opportunities. His last save came back on April 6, and since then, he's had two opportunities to save a game and didn't convert either. Regardless, the right-hander has been one of the more consistent arms out of the Rockies bullpen. After striking out the side Friday, the 25-year-old has 10 strikeouts in his last 5.2 innings and his season-long ERA in 27.1 innings is down to 2.30.