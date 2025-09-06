Vodnik allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Vodnik earned his first save since Aug. 16 versus the Diamondbacks. The Rockies had generated just one other save since that date, which was converted by Juan Mejia. Vodnik still looks like the favorite for closer duties in Colorado, though opportunities are sparse. The right-handed reliever has maintained a 3.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB while adding seven saves, seven holds and four blown saves over 44.1 innings this season.