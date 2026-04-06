Rockies' Victor Vodnik: Secures save against Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vodnik secured his first save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Phillies, allowing two hits with three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Vodnik blew his first save opportunity of the season last Sunday against the Marlins but worked around a pair of singles in the ninth inning to eventually strike out the side. Vodnik has a 4.50 ERA and 4:0 K:BB across four innings early on in the 2026 campaign.
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