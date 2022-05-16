Daza went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Royals.

Daza started his seventh consecutive game and delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh frame. In that seven-game span, he's collected 11 hits across 27 at-bats while driving in five and scoring three runs. Daza is likely to lose playing time with Randal Grichuk back in action, though he should still enter the lineup a few times a week while serving as Colorado's fourth outfielder with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined.