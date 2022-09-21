Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants.
Daza has been a regular presence in the Rockies' lineup recently but will get a breather after he went 1-for-13 with a double, five runs, an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last three games. Sean Bouchard is starting in left field and batting ninth.
