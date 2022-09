Daza went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI on Friday against San Diego.

Daza had the opportunity to lead off with Ryan McMahon on the bench. He delivered a two-RBI triple in the fourth inning, which put the Rockies up 3-2. Since coming off the injured list Sept. 6, Daza has hit .357 with one home run, nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 14 games. He's been locked into everyday playing time, which should continue so long as Kris Bryant (foot) remains sidelined.