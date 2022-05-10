Daza went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Monday against the Giants.

Daza drew the start in left field and hit second with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound. He had a rough start to the game, striking out and grounding into a double play in each of his first two plate appearances. However, Daza came through with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. He's seen a slight uptick in playing time of late -- starting five of the team's last eight games -- during which time Daza has gone 6-for-22 with three RBI and three runs scored.