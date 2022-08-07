Daza will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Charlie Blackmon getting Sunday off, Daza will step into the table-setting role for the fifth time this season. Daza will also be making his fifth consecutive start and seventh in the past eight contests after going 10-for-25 with four doubles, three runs and one RBI during his active seven-game hitting streak. He appears to be picking up playing time at the expense of Connor Joe, who hasn't started in consecutive games since July 28 and 29.