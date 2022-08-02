Daza will start in center field and bat eighth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Daza will crack the lineup for the fifth time in seven games, and he should be one of the primary beneficiaries of increased playing time after Kris Bryant (foot) was moved to the injured list Monday for the third time this season. Though he offers little pop (one home run in 277 plate appearances) and hasn't translated his speed into meaningful stolen-base production in the majors, Daza has been a valuable source of batting average (.294) over his 81 games this season.