Daza isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Daza has had an everyday role for the Rockies for most of the last month, and he's hit .279 with a triple, two doubles, three runs, three RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts over his last 11 games. However, he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup while Sean Bouchard starts in left field and bats second during Wednesday's season finale.