site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-yonathan-daza-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 8, 2022
at
6:01 pm ET
•
1 min read
Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants.
Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read