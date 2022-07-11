Daza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Even with fellow outfielder Kris Bryant (personal) landing on the paternity list Monday, Daza will see his run of four consecutive starts come to an end while Colorado rolls out an outfield of Connor Joe, Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon. Since Bryant is most likely to spend the maximum three days away from the team before returning to the lineup Thursday, Daza should still be in good position to pick up a handful of starts per week.