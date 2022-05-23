Daza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Daza will take a seat for the second time in three games and looks as though he'll move into more of a fourth-outfield role following Kris Bryant's return from the injured list over the weekend. After the 28-year-old saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets when he appeared as a late-inning defensive replacement but didn't log a plate appearance, Daza went 0-for-3 with a walk in a starting role during Sunday's 2-0 loss in the series finale.