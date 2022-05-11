Daza will start in center field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

After going 3-for-4 with a triple, double and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 loss, Daza will stick in the starting nine for the fourth consecutive contests. Three of those starts have come in center field, where he appears to have at least temporarily unseated Randal Grichuk for the everyday role. Daza owns an .843 OPS over 49 plate appearances on the season and should get the opportunity to play regularly while he's wielding a hot bat, but his track record prior to 2022 suggests he won't be able to keep producing at this level.