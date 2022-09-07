Daza went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, an RBI double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's extra-innings victory over the Brewers.

Making his return the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Daza went off. The outfielder launched a three-run home run off Luis Perdomo in the bottom of the eighth inning and later ripped a game-tying RBI double in the 10th frame before coming around to score on a Randal Grichuk walk-off blast. The long ball was his second of the season and first since July 23. Since the All-Star break, Daza is batting .327 with two homers, nine RBI and eight runs over 55 at-bats in 17 games.