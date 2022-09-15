Daza went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Daza singled in the first inning before he ripped an RBI base knock in the second frame, driving in teammate Alan Trejo. The outfielder has now produced multiple hits in six out of seven games since returning from the injured list Sept. 6, batting .444 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored over those contests. Daza now owns a .312/.359/.393 slash line over 97 games this season.