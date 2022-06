Daza went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Padres.

Daza scored on Charlie Blackmon's first-inning triple, then again on Cron's infield single in the sixth. Daza has picked up at least a hit in eight of his last 10 games, six of which have been multi-hit performances. Although the outfielder has yet to record a home run this season, his .386 OBP makes him a valuable asset to score runs for a team with the 10th highest run total and the 12th most RBI.